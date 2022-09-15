FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Last month, the Fort St. John RCMP received a report of a break, enter, and theft occurring at the local Walmart.

The RCMP says at approximately 3:30 a.m. on August 22nd, five youths broke into Walmart and stole boxes of stock that were then strewn around the parking lot.

They also climbed onto the roof of the building.

The Fort St. John RCMP requests the public’s assistance in identifying the youth suspects.

Youth suspect #1

“Oakley” Suspect #1 (Fort St. John RCMP – Provided)

Believed to be a male youth

Brown hair

Wearing an Oakley hoodie

Dark pants

Grey or light shoes

Youth suspect #2

Long-haired Suspect #2 (Fort St. John RCMP – Provided)

Believed to be a male youth

Lighter long hair parted in the middle

Wearing a long sleeve shirt with a logo on the left chest area

Darker cuffed pants

Grey loafer-type shoes

Youth suspect #3

“BANG!” Suspect #3 (Fort St. John RCMP – Provided)

Believed to be a male youth

Brown hair

Wearing a black “BANG!” graphic t-shirt

Blue pants

Black ankle boots

Youth suspect #4

“VANS” Suspect #4 (Fort St. John RCMP – Provided)

Believed to be a male youth

Wearing a dark ball cap

A light grey “VANS” hoodie

Dark or black pants

Black thick-soled shoes

Youth suspect #5

“Ecko Unltd” Suspect #5

Believed to be a male youth

Very dark brown or black hair

Wearing a medium grey camouflaged “Ecko Unltd” Rhino brand hoodie

Dark pants with a rip in the left knee and wider elastic ankle cuffs

Black with white striped shoes

The RCMP says loss prevention officers were able to recover some of the stolen product, which was valued at over $200.

“This is an opportunity for the youth to take responsibility for their actions and turn themselves into police,” said Constable Chad Neustaeter, Media Relations Officer for the Fort St. John RCMP.

“Crimes like this undermine the trust in our community; taking responsibility for their actions can begin to build that [trust] back up.”

The local RCMP is continuing to investigate and is asking anyone who may have additional information about this incident to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100