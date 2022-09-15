FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Last month, the Fort St. John RCMP received a report of a break, enter, and theft occurring at the local Walmart.
The RCMP says at approximately 3:30 a.m. on August 22nd, five youths broke into Walmart and stole boxes of stock that were then strewn around the parking lot.
They also climbed onto the roof of the building.
The Fort St. John RCMP requests the public’s assistance in identifying the youth suspects.
Youth suspect #1
- Believed to be a male youth
- Brown hair
- Wearing an Oakley hoodie
- Dark pants
- Grey or light shoes
Youth suspect #2
- Believed to be a male youth
- Lighter long hair parted in the middle
- Wearing a long sleeve shirt with a logo on the left chest area
- Darker cuffed pants
- Grey loafer-type shoes
Youth suspect #3
- Believed to be a male youth
- Brown hair
- Wearing a black “BANG!” graphic t-shirt
- Blue pants
- Black ankle boots
Youth suspect #4
- Believed to be a male youth
- Wearing a dark ball cap
- A light grey “VANS” hoodie
- Dark or black pants
- Black thick-soled shoes
Youth suspect #5
- Believed to be a male youth
- Very dark brown or black hair
- Wearing a medium grey camouflaged “Ecko Unltd” Rhino brand hoodie
- Dark pants with a rip in the left knee and wider elastic ankle cuffs
- Black with white striped shoes
The RCMP says loss prevention officers were able to recover some of the stolen product, which was valued at over $200.
“This is an opportunity for the youth to take responsibility for their actions and turn themselves into police,” said Constable Chad Neustaeter, Media Relations Officer for the Fort St. John RCMP.
“Crimes like this undermine the trust in our community; taking responsibility for their actions can begin to build that [trust] back up.”
The local RCMP is continuing to investigate and is asking anyone who may have additional information about this incident to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100