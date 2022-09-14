PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — After an incident in Tsay Keh Dene where a man suffered serious injuries, IIO BC is now investigating the actions of the RCMP.

On September 13th, Tsay Keh Dene RCMP received a report of a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman at a private residence.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found the home empty except for a locked bedroom.

After forcing the door open, officers located a man suffering from what appeared to be self-inflicted wounds.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and the woman mentioned was located safely.

The IIO BC has been notified of the incident and is investigating police actions.

As the matter is now under investigation by IIO BC, no further information will be released by the RCMP.

BC RCMP notes that all aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of an independent investigation by the IIO BC.