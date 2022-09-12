FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.– As summer draws to a close, so does construction season–and with it, phase three of Fort St. John’s 100th Street Corridor Project.

With underground work complete, crews have finished the concrete intersection and have completed paving on the project, according to city communications coordinator Ryan Harvey.

“There’s still some sidewalk work to be done. There are traffic signals and street lighting to go in still, and some of the other furnishings,” he explained.

Street trees, benches, and garbage cans are all remaining elements that need to be put in place before this second-to-last phase of the multi-year renovation is completed.

Line painting is expected to be completed this week.

“We’re still a little bit away from opening,” Harvey said.

The city does not yet have a projected end date for this phase of the project.

The third phase of the 100th Street Corridor project began last April. The fourth and final phase of the project will take place next summer at 102nd Avenue to 105th Avenue.