PEACE REGION, B.C. — Hudson’s Hope, Dawson Creek, the PRRD, Taylor and Fort St. John have lowered their flags to half-mast to honour Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday morning.

“The flags at City Hall have been lowered to honour the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and will remain as such until sunset on the day of the funeral,” the City of Fort St. John said in a Facebook post.

According to the government of Canada, all federal buildings, including the Peace Tower in Ottawa, will fly the flags at half-mast from the time of notification of death until sunset on the day of the funeral or memorial service.

Governments across Canada have followed suit.

Queen Elizabeth II ruled the commonwealth for seven decades, the longest of any English monarch. She visited British Columbia seven times in total, and six as the head of state. The Queen saw on Fort St. John May 8th, 1971.

“The hearts and minds of the community are with the Royal Family as they grieve,” Fort St. John mayor Lori Ackerman said.

“For many of us, her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has been our sovereign for our entire lives. Her calm demeanour and smile will be missed.”