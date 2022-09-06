HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C.– The District of Hudson’s Hope told residents that a large portion of necessary repairs to the water treatment plant were completed on Friday.

The required aerator parts were replaced, and the cistern and aerator were cleaned and chlorinated.

The contractor is currently changing the media sand of the pre-filters.

Once this portion of the repair is completed, water samples will be sent to Northern Health for testing. This will be the first of two tests Northern Health will run, separated by a predetermined interval. Once the water passes these tests, Northern Health will tell the district to lift advisories.



The small town has been under a boil water advisory and, later, a do not consume order since early August after the water treatment plant failed in July.