PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — In addition to the rapidly growing Battleship Mountain Wildfire, there are 36 active wildfires in the Prince George Fire Centre.

A wildfire near Wonowon is being held and is still burning at two hectares.

A recent fire that sparked near Graham River on August 31st is now 20 hectares in size. The suspected cause of the ‘out of control’ fire is lightning.

The Folded Hill Creek wildfire is still listed as out of control and remains at 439 hectares.

The Battleship Mountain wildfire is now 2,000 hectares in size and is a fire of note.

The Dinosaur Lake wildfire is three hectares and is also considered a fire of note.

According to the PG Fire Centre, crews and heavy equipment worked into Thursday night to establish control lines based around the fire.

On Friday, the fire centre says crews are continuing action on hotspots and will continue to enhance control lines where needed.

The centre still lists the 28.47-hectare wildfire near Moberly River as out of control.

The Pine River fire, near Chetwynd, is under control and less than a hectare in size.

Also close to Chetwynd, a fire suspected to be person-caused started on Thursday and is listed at 0.20 hectares in size.

The Hasler Flats wildfire is still being held at 180 hectares. The cluster of wildfires south of Hasler Flats all remain listed as out of control.

Provincially, there are 194 active wildfires.