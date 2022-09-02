HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. —The Battleship Mountain wildfire near Hudson’s Hope has grown significantly to around 2,000 hectares in size.

The Prince George Fire Centre says the significant growth is due to the hot and dry conditions in the area combined with high winds.

Currently, nine parattack firefighters with helicopter support are on site of the fire near Hudson’s Hope. An incident management team is expected to arrive on Friday and additional resources are expected in the coming days.

An evacuation alert remains in effect for the following areas:

North shore of Williston Lake;

Table Creek south to Dowling Creek (8km west of the WAC Bennett Dam, 40km Johnson FSR);

Southwest following Dowling Creek to the intersection of McAllister Creek;

West to approximately 10km West of Peck Creek;

North to Williston Lake.

The Battleship Mountain fire is now considered a ‘fire of note,’ along with the fire at Dinosaur Lake.

The Dinosaur Lake fire is approximately three hectares in size and is listed as ‘out of control’. The fire centre says there are no property values currently at risk.

Control lines have been established around the fire with a combination of equipment and hand guard surrounding the perimeter.

As of Friday, crews will continue to battle small hotspots outside the control lines.

Responding to the fire are 19 firefighters, one helicopter, and six pieces of heavy equipment.

The fire is highly visible from Highway 29 and the community of Hudson’s Hope.

There are currently 37 active fires in the PG Fire Centre and 194 across BC.