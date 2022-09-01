FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Smoke from wildfires in Northeast B.C. is moving through Fort St. John over the next couple of days.

According to FireSmoke Canada, smoke will be in the area over the next three days from wildfires in Folded Hill Creek, Battleship Mountain wildfires, and Hasler Flats wildfire.

The air quality index in Fort St. John area is currently at a two — a low risk.

Suspected FireSmoke forecast for 6 p.m. September 1st. (FireSmoke.ca)

Currently, there are 37 active fires in the Prince George Fire Centre.

A new fire that cropped up west of Hudson’s Hope near Dinosaur Lake is suspected to be lightning-caused and is now at eight hectares. The fire centre says no infrastructure is at risk, but crews on site are closely monitoring that fire.

According to an update from the PG Fire Centre, water skimmers are now using Moberly Lake to assist in suppressing the fire.

PG Fire Centre would like to remind those on Moberly Lake to remain clear of water-skimming aircraft. Though they may have left, they will often return for more water as they work in cycles.

The suspected lightning-caused fire near Wonowon is now listed as under control.

The fire centre says crews attended the fire but left to respond to other fires in the area once it reached the under control stage. The PG Fire Centre doesn’t believe the fire spread beyond containment lines.

A new 20-hectare fire, suspected to have been sparked by lightning, started northeast of the Folded Hill Creek wildfire. The fire centre says they are monitoring the fire as there are currently no values at risk.

The Folded Hill Creek wildfire is still 439 hectares in size with no values at risk. It is still being monitored.

The cause of the 0.2-hectare fire near Farrell Creek is still unknown.

The Battleship Mountain wildfire remains at 70 hectares. The fire centre says there are parattack crews on scene working to suppress the ‘out of control’ fire.

The Hasler Flats fire is now being held at 180 hectares. The PG Fire Centre says a unit crew and a few initial attack crews are on scene.

According to the fire centre, the cluster of fires south of Hasler Flats still has no values at risk.