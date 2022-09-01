DINOSAUR LAKE, B.C. — The BC Wildfire Service is keeping an eye on an eight-hectare fire near Dinosaur lake.

As of 12:54 p.m. on Thursday, the fire is classified as out of control and is visible from Highway 29 and the community of Hudson’s Hope.

According to the Prince George Fire Centre, there are currently no values at risk due to the ‘wildfire of note’.

Water skimmers are using Moberly Lake to assist with suppression efforts, according to the PG Fire Centre.

Lake users are being reminded to stay clear of water skimmers so they can safely pick up water.

Currently, 19 firefighters, five air tankers, one helicopter and one skimmer group are on scene.

The skimmer group consists of four skimmers and one bird dog, the pilot in charge of the group.

B.C’s Ministry of Forests says that since April 1st, there have been 1,355 wildfires in B.C., burning 43,000 hectares.

Of these, 93 per cent are out of control, under control, or being held. Up to 75 per cent of these fires were suspected to be caused by lightning.

According to FireSmoke Canada, smoke will be present in the Fort St. John area over the next three days from wildfires in Folded Hill Creek, Battleship Mountain, and Hasler Flats.

The air quality index in Fort St. John area is currently at a two — a low risk.