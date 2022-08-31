PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — The Prince George Fire Centre had three new wildfires spark in the Hudson’s Hope and Chetwynd area, primarily due to lightning.

Near Battleship Mountain, a suspected lighting-caused fire started on Tuesday and is now listed as out of control.

According to the PG Fire Centre, parattack crews attended the 70-hectare wildfire Wednesday afternoon, with one helicopter on scene and another en route.

A fire near Ferrel Creek started on Wednesday from an unknown cause, and no values are at risk from the .20-hectare fire, said the fire centre.

Closer to Chetwynd and near the pine river, a suspected lightning-caused fire also started and is now just under one hectare.

As for the Folded Hill Creek wildfire, it is estimated to still be at 439 hectares.

The Hasler Flats wildfire is still being held as of August 29th.

The fire centre says crews are doing tours of the fires in that area every couple of days to check on them until the fires can be called under control.