PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — The Prince George Fire Centre is listing the Hasler Flats wildfire as being held as of Monday afternoon.

The Hasler Flats wildfire is still approximately 180 hectares, but the Prince George Fire Centre says crews are working on it today.

Next for the crews is the 28-hectare wildfire close to Moberly River, in addition to responding to the cluster of fires south of Hasler Flats.

The Folded Hill Creek wildfire remains at 439 hectares. However, the BC Wildfire Service says it has not reached a point of concern.

Crews have not yet reached the wildfire near Wonowon, but it remains at two hectares.

The Prince George Fire Centre now has 31 active wildfires, and the province has 182. So far this year, there have been 1,331 wildfires across the province.