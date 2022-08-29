PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — UNBC, in partnership with Mitacs, has announced 10 six-month internships and 12 Indigenous student awards.

The new set of research internships and scholarships at UNBC will give Indigenous students the skills to introduce respectful, culturally sensitive and collaborative community-based research tools to fellow students using Indigenous and non-Indigenous research methods, according to a release from UNBC.

The Indigenous Research Ambassador Program and the Mitacs Indigenous Research Award are available through a partnership with Mitacs. This national not-for-profit research organization helps the next generation develop scientific and business skills through research and training programs.

“Mitacs is demonstrating valuable leadership in cultivating research capacity and fostering diversity in those who conduct that research,” said UNBC President Dr. Geoff Payne.

“Partnerships on such critical areas of need are vital to advancing Truth and Reconciliation while also providing rich, experiential learning opportunities for UNBC students.”

The program will allow students to engage in research and learning opportunities, connect them with researchers and communities, facilitate leadership and mentorship opportunities, as well as promote research and cultural connection to the natural world.

Additionally, UNBC is reportedly providing participants with laptops to aid digit equity.

According to the release, ambassadors will participate in a wide range of activities, such as working with Indigenous researchers and knowledge holders for an introduction to research, advising fellow students about research-related opportunities at UNBC and working with external partners to build connections within the research community.

UNBC students wanting more information can contact Indigenous Research Ambassador Program Lead Marion Erickson at marion.erickson@unbc.ca.