PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — The Folded Hill Creek wildfire has increased in size, and a new cluster of suspected lighting-caused fires is being monitored.

The Folded Creek wildfire is now 439 hectares in size and is still being monitored. No property is currently at risk, according to the Prince George Fire Centre.

Hasler Flats is still sitting at 150 hectares and being attended by crews.

The newer cluster of wildfires north of Hasler Flats only has two remaining fires that are being monitored by the fire centre, though they remain under one hectare in size.

The cluster of wildfires south of Hasler Flats also all remain out of control but under a hectare.

A fire that sparked likely due to lighting in the Wonowon area on Monday is also under a hectare.