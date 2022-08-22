PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — The Hasler Flats fire has been again labelled ‘out of control.’

According to the Prince George Fire Centre, there are still crews at the scene of the wildfire. Four helicopters are in the area in response to the Hasler Flats fire and the cluster of fires that started on August 20th.

Officials say the 150-hectare fire has not reached a point of concern.

The cluster of eight wildfires that sparked on August 20th near Burnt River are all labelled out of control.

All but one of those fires was suspected to be caused by lightning, with a lone fire suspected to be human-caused.

All eight fires are below two hectares in size.

The Folded Hill Creek is still out of control but being monitored. It is now at 232 hectares, as there was previously a data error at the centre.

The wildfire sparked by lightning near Chetwynd on August 21st has already been extinguished.

The Trapper Creek wildfire, suspected to be human-caused, is 2.59 hectares and under control.

Province-wide, there are 191 active fires, and there have now been over 1,000 fires so far this year.