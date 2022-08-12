In this episode of Moose Talks, We catch up with local rugby enthusiast Hailey Dutchak. She’s been busy growing the game in Fort St. John while growing her career as a player, and she’s off to Los Angeles at the end of the month for a major competition.

Then, the Inconnu Swim Club is looking for a new head coach. We are joined by a representative of the club to talk about the challenges in finding one and what is happening to swimmers in the meantime.

Listen to Moose Talks Friday mornings at 10 on Moose FM and watch the live stream on the Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca Facebook pages.

