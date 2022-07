FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Over 1,700 customers are without power in the Charlie Lake area.

The outage started at around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday and is affecting people from Grand Haven to Charlie Lake and west to Bear Flats.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

B.C. Hydro has assigned a crew to fix the outage, but they have not given an estimate on when power will be restored.

For updates on when the outage will be restored, visit www.bchydro.com/outages