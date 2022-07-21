DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District’s grant writer program has secured over $1.6 million in funding for community groups in the Peace Region.

In a release, the PRRD says the Grant Writer Services program has been available in some compacity since 2017, but it established a new service contract in the spring of 2021.

Clear Course Consulting LTD., a collective of for-purpose strategic communications specialists and grant writer professionals, has connected with over 35 community groups through the program.

As of July 2022, Clear Course has supported 22 groups with grant applications and has hosted ten information sessions and workshops on grant writing.

As well as many new online grant writing resources, subscribers receive an e-newsletter each month that outlines grant opportunities in the region with application deadlines and writing tips.

“The services of a professional grant writer are extremely valuable to community groups, as they often rely on fundraising and grants to undertake projects and services that benefit us all,” said PRRD Board Chair Brad Sperling.

“The reality is that grant writing can be overwhelming and time-consuming, especially for a not-for-profit group where time and resources are limited. It’s vital that we put this program into the toolkit for our community groups to take the guesswork out of grant writing and applications.”

According to a release, the program is free and available to all community groups in the district that benefit the community. This includes not-for-profit societies, charities, church groups, community hall operators, parent advisory councils and emergency services associations.

The PRRD encourages all interested in the program to sign up for the newsletter at the PRRD’s website. Questions can be directed to grantwriter@prrd.bc.ca.