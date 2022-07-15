FORT ST. JOHN B.C. – City staff issued the award for crafting its new economic development strategy to Rynic, a strategic planning and communications consulting firm, for $89,530.00.

The request for proposals closed on June 16th, 2022, with six different submissions from Qatalyst Research Group, Urbanics Consultants Ltd., Factor 5 Group Inc., Rynic Deloitte LLP, and EDCD Consulting.

Staff analyzed the submissions on a matrix of values, including the company’s plan and pricing for the project, and issued the award notice to Rynic.

The issued award was reported to city council on Monday, and council accepted it for information.

According to the report, an updated economic development strategy will provide direction and goals for the city that will support the economic and social well-being of the community.