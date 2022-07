FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro says crews are on their way to restore power after a tree fell onto a powerline in the Fort St. John area.

Power is out for 1,701 customers in Fort St. John, Charlie Lake and Bear Flat.

BC Hydro reports that the outage started at 2:26 p.m. on Wednesday.

The outage is reportedly north of Highway 29, southeast of Alaska Highway, and west of 86th Street.

Affected Area (BC Hydro)

Updates will be provided as they become available.