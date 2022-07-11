FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Saturday saw the city’s first-ever Trans Alliance, Friends, Family and Youth (T.A.F.F.Y.) meet and greet, and according to a couple of board members, it was a great success.

T.A.F.F.Y. is a group that recently started in Fort St. John for all LGBTQIA2S+ people and their friends and family to socialize, find support and resources.

Paige Turrtel, a T.A.F.F.Y. board member, called the day “phenomenal.” Over 30 people stopped by.

Turrtel said she was nearly in tears during the event. “They need this and they didn’t know where to turn. So it just really makes us feel like we’re on the right track.”

Leif Morrice, another T.A.F.F.Y. board member, said that parents were reaching out as they want to be supportive but don’t know how to approach new pronouns or transitioning.

“And that means kids aren’t feeling singled out or feeling scared to come up to their parents, but there actually is supportive family out there, which is huge,” Morrice said.

Morrice and Turrtel opened up about their own struggles and the isolation they experienced growing up, which is why they wanted to start this group.

T.A.F.F.Y. would like to thank Butcher’s Block, No Frills, Save-On-Foods, Aniela’s Kitchen, Cass’s Kitchen, Cob’s Bread and Fort St. John Starbucks for their donations.

The group has set up a phone line if they are needed, and they are in contact with emergency services if they are required. The number is 250-271-0195, available seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

They are also available on Facebook and through email at taffyfsj@gmail.com.