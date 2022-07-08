FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – RCMP officers participating in the Cops for Cancer Tour de North later this year are hosting a couple of fundraisers before the seven-day bike ride.

The Fort St. John RCMP would like to invite the public to meet and support the North District Cops for Cancer team members on Saturday, July 9th, 2022, at the Safeway parking lot between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a car wash and hot dog barbecue.

A Cops for Cancer team, North Peace Blue Flames, is partnering with the Charlie Lake and Taylor fire departments to raise money for the Cops for Cancer Tour de North to support pediatric cancer research and programs for children with cancer.

The North Peace Blue Flames comprises Chetwynd RCMP’s detachment Commander, Sargeant Wahnese Antonioni, Constable Kyle Lacharite and Constable Ryan Marquardt, North Peace Forensic Identification Specialist Corporal Cindy Tymensen and Dawson Creek’s Constable Matthew Yu.

Their goal is $40,000, and they raised over $11,000 in Chetwynd on July 7th.

The Butcher Block, Safeway and Systems Sound Source are some of the local businesses involved in making the event happen, and they wish to thank these businesses for their help.

E-transfers can be made to blueflames2021@yahoo.com. Cash and Cheques are also accepted, and receipts for $20.00 or more can be given.

To donate directly online, visit the donation page for the team.

The 21st Annual Cops for Cancer Tour de North will begin on September 14th and go through the B.C. Peace.

Emergency services personnel and law enforcement will be cycling a planned route to raise money for childhood cancer research and support services for the Canadian Cancer Society.