FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Seven Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association players are headed to Prince George this summer to compete in the 2022 BC Summer Games.

Griffin McCue, Gavin Adams, and Kayden Raab with the association tried out for the Summer Games earlier this year and will be playing box lacrosse in the competition.

Adam Milne, Kohrin Owen, Breton McPherson, and Mitch Latreille will represent Fort St. John in field lacrosse.

President of the association, Paul Milne, says he’s proud that seven athletes with the FSJMLA are slated to compete in the games.

“It shows we have a lot of depth in our players. We want to continue to grow the sport here in Fort St. John and offer these kids more opportunities as they get older,” Milne said.

He adds that this year is the first full year of play since the pandemic, severely affecting the athlete’s ability to play the sport.

“The year before last year was completely cancelled, and last year was controlled scrimmages at the end, which was basically no contact. So it was like they didn’t play at all,” Milne said.

The 32nd BC Summer Games will kick off in Prince George on July 21st and run to the 24th.

The FSJMLA will be accepting applications for players next fall. Check out their Facebook page to stay up to date with the association.