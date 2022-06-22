FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Two Fort St. John child care facilities will receive federal funding earmarked for accessibility and inclusion at early learning and child care centres across Canada.

The Fort St. John Friendship Society, an Indigenous-run non-profit with programming for young children, and Wiggles and Giggles Daycare will receive a portion of the $12.5 million investment.

Wiggles and Giggles intends to use the funding for new wheelchair ramps. Energeticcity.ca reached out to the friendship society to find out how they’re utilizing the funding.

The funding will be split between 225 licensed or regulated centres through the Early Learning and Child Care small projects component of the Enabling Accessibility Fund.

Announced on Wednesday, the federal support is an investment in a “barrier-free” country, where high-quality childcare is available to families nationwide.

“We’re proud to invest in organizations that understand the importance and value of disability inclusion,” Carla Qualtrough, B.C.’s Minister of Employment, Workforce Development, and Disability Inclusion, said in a release.

“This is about creating community spaces where every child and family is welcome. It’s about doing better for persons with disabilities.”

This support is part of the federal government’s commitment to its $10-a-day early learning and child care system. It has promised that up to $30 billion over five years will be provided to support early learning and child care.

Editor’s note: We would like readers to be aware that Wiggles and Giggles is owned by Adam Reaburn, the owner of Energeticcity.ca.