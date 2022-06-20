DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP has released information, detailing what led to the death of motorcyclist Ryeley Palfi.

On June 8th, 2022, at 10:38 p.m., the officers arrived at the collision scene on the 1100 block of Alaska Avenue in Dawson Creek, where Palfi struck a pick-up truck.

The 19-year-old motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries while the truck driver was uninjured.

The RCMP says criminality is not a suspected factor.

Based on witness testimony and video surveillance, the police say that the motorcyclist exited the 8th Street traffic circle heading west on Alaska Avenue at a “high rate of speed.”

Palfi collided with the truck as it exited a parking lot onto Alaska Avenue.

Following the accident, both travel directions on Alaska Avenue between 11th Street and 12th Street were closed until approximately 12:30 a.m. on June 9th, 2022.

Mounties would like to urge motorists to remain careful while driving at night and on roads with a lot of traffic.

“Obeying traffic rules and regulations and using appropriate safety may save lives,” said the detachment in a release.

The Dawson Creek RCMP would also like to thank the other first responders who attended the scene and the community members who assisted in the investigation.