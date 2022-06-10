DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – A 19-year-old bodybuilder from Dawson Creek died in a motorcycle accident on Wednesday.

The death of Ryeley Palfi was confirmed in a Facebook post by his dad Rick on Thursday.

“My son Ryeley was in a tragic motorcycle accident last night. Words can’t even begin to explain the pain I’m feeling right now,” wrote Rick.”

“I can’t believe I have to try and move forward with you not in my life. You touched so many lives in your almost 20 years. You had such huge dreams and goals. You are my hero. You will always be my super hero.”

Palfi had aspirations to be a classic physique competitor and was supposed to compete in three weeks.

Rick says he appreciates all the messages he has been receiving after his son’s passing.

“I love you all, including the people I don’t know who have reached out. I’ve had hundreds of messages. Maybe a thousand or more. I can’t even. Thank you,” he wrote.

Multiple bodybuilding sites have also mentioned his passing and noted his promising career as a bodybuilder.

The Dawson Creek RCMP told Energeticcity.ca on Friday that more information would be released to the public. A police press release has not yet been published.

The events leading up to the accident and how it was caused are currently unknown.

This is a developing story