FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A Grade 12 student at North Peace Secondary School is taking her love for basketball to Northwestern Polytechnic College next year.

Alyssa Gallant has committed to the Wolves Women’s basketball team next season while studying to obtain her Bachelor of Science degree.

Standing at 5’3″, Gallant has had to work on certain parts of her game to gain an advantage against her typically taller opponents.

“I feel like I’ve always had to be better at shooting,” said Gallant.

“I’ve always had to try harder to [gain some consistency with my shots] because if I were to go in for a layup, I’m just going to get blocked unless I have some sort of move.”

Smaller players usually have to build up their arsenal to shake off defenders to get to the basket or give themselves more time to get a shot off.

Gallant is no different, saying she’s had to develop extra “little steps” to get around the defence. However, when in doubt, Gallant looks to hug the arc.

“My three-pointers are my strong suit. And I’ve always used that as my advantage against the other players.

The Gallants consider themselves a basketball family, with Alyssa’s mom, Mandy, coaching her from Grade 3 until Grade 6.

I played school ball my whole life. I played club basketball. And I’ve always loved it.”

After several years of focusing on her own skills, Alyssa has started to coach younger players and ref games.

“I like to put back into the community that let me and helped me have so much fun while I was growing up”

Gallant played on the NPSS basketball team throughout high school and even went to Langley to compete in provincials with the Grizzlies earlier this year.

Despite finishing the tournament 0-4, Gallant says it was a great experience.

“I’m glad I got to do so many things with the high school team while I was there.”

Gallant will be honing her skills during the summer before hitting the court in a fresh, new Wolves jersey next season.