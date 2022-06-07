DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – BC Hydro crews and contractors have started to replace existing high-pressure sodium street lights with new LED street lights in Dawson Creek this week.

The utility plans to conduct replacements in other municipalities this summer, including Fort St. John.

The updates come thanks to BC Hydro’s street light replacement project, which they are enacting over the next two to three years.

According to BC Hydro’s website, existing lights are being replaced with energy-efficient LEDs to comply with the federal requirement that all light ballasts containing polychlorinated biphenyls be removed by 2025.

BC Hydro also adds that these street lights will improve public safety in the community by increasing visibility at night, reducing light pollution and that LEDs last longer and require less maintenance.

(BC Hydro)

The City of Dawson Creek says that these installations are expected to have minimal impacts on residents and businesses.

Still, short-term lane closures or other traffic controls will possibly be in place while crews work.

BC Hydro has stated there are no planned outages for the replacements.

Any questions can be emailed to lightingsupport@bchydro.com.