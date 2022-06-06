DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek Secondary School musical theatre is premiering its first musical film: The Real Superheroes, this week.

“Come witness the destruction of Evil Guy by our band of wacky superheroes! AND IT’S A MUSICAL! See you there!” reads a release by the musical theatre program.

The film was written and directed by Debbie Longley and filmed by MacWood Productions.

It will premiere at Unchagah Hall on Friday, June 10th at 7 p.m., with desserts and mocktails to follow.

A matinee will be held at Centre Cinema at 1 p.m. on June 11th.

Tickets for the premiere are available at ticketsinthepeace.com and at the door for the matinee.

Tickets for the premiere are $15 and include dessert, and the matinee is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 14.

More information can be found at the DCSS Musical Theatre Facebook page or by contacting Chelsea Mackay at cmackay@sd59.bc.ca.