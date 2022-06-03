TORONTO, ONT. – Bo Hedges is among 12 Wheelchair Basketball Canada athletes heading to Italy for a men’s training camp.

The camp in Giulianova runs from June 5th to 12th, and is the last camp before the men’s roster for the IWBF Americas Cup is selected.

“This camp will allow our staff to evaluate talent ahead of making roster selections for July’s Americas Cup,” said Jeff Dunbrack, Wheelchair Basketball Canada High Performance Director.

“Additionally, the games will give our athletes excellent competition as they continue to build chemistry for upcoming competitions.”

Team Canada will also participate in the International Tournament of the City of Giulianova, competing in six games against Italy, Poland, and Spain from June 7th to 12th.

The 12 athletes headed to Italy are: