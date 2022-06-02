DOIG RIVER, B.C. – The Doig River Gospel Jamboree is coming to Doig River on June 25th and 26th for the first time.

Jerry Hale, one of the organizers and performers for the weekend, says that jamborees had been held at Cleardale previously, but not for several years. The organizers decided to hold an event at Doig River this year.

Hale says the band manager was very open to the idea.

“We are going to have several bands to come and join in with us,” Hale said. “And I hope it’s going to be a great time. Invite everybody to come.”

Hale explained that the singing will begin on Saturday around 1 p.m. and go until “supper time,” and may continue after as well. A schedule will be available closer to the event.

Sunday morning, he says there will be a pancake breakfast at 10 a.m., with a church service to follow and then some more singing until “three or whenever people get ready to go home.”

The event is free of charge, but attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the music.

The jamboree features:

The Rempel Family – Goodlow B.C.

Joe & Marie Wiebe – Prespatou B.C.

The Wilms Family – Goodlow B.C.

Bruce Reimer – Beaverlodge A.B.

Jerry and Rose Hale – Fairview A.B.

The Biegel Family – Grovedale A.B.

For more information, contact Shona at 250-827-3776, Gerry Attachie at 250-261-3793 or Jerry Hale at 780-835-1699.