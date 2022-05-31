DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – With the wildfire season already upon us, the Peace River Regional District has partnered with local wildfire experts to deliver this year’s campaign message: “Get FireSmart! Protect your home, protect your community.”

To limit the loss of life and property, the district has partnered with Mammoth Forestry, a local consulting firm with expertise in wildfire management, to launch the FireSmart BC campaign.

Since last year, the campaign has helped reduce the impact of wildfires on the residents in the region.

One Island Lake Cottage Association became the first recognized FireSmart neighbourhood in the Peace region, on top of 122 FireSmart Assessments being completed and 101 homes in rural areas being assessed.

This year’s program aims to raise and maintain awareness of the FireSmart BC program, complete more assessments and support three more neighbourhoods in gaining national FireSmart recognition.

The local wildfire experts will work with local fire departments and PRRD staff to improve the region’s wildfire prevention protocols.

“The FireSmart program is a valuable tool that helps homeowners and neighbourhoods become more resilient against the ever-present threat of wildfire,” said Dawson Creek Mayor and PRRD Director Dale Bumstead.

“In 2021, the One Island Cottage Association came together to FireSmart their neighbourhood and was proud to have been recognized as the first FireSmart Neighborhood in the Peace Region. I found the experience to be both fun and educational, and I hope to see more homeowners and communities in the region get involved with FireSmart!”

The PRRD will be advertising through social media, print and a radio series.

The district will host three Wildfire Preparedness Days in June with local fire departments and B.C. wildfire crews. They will also attend other local events to reach out to the community.

The PRRD Wildfire Preparedness days are on June 11th, 18th and 25th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To learn more about the program or book a free and confidential assessment, visit PRRD’s FireSmart page.