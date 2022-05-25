FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has received the test results from a water sample of the Rotary Spray Park, showing a minimal amount of chlorine.

The water sample was taken after multiple concerned parents reported that their children received chemical burns while visiting the spray park over the long weekend.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the city said that the water sample taken showed chlorine levels of only 0.6 milligrams per litre.

The city says that this number is well below the 5 milligrams per litre that Health Canada recommends and well within the range of 0.2 to 0.75 milligrams per litre that the drinking water in Fort St. John is kept.

The city compared the results to the North Peace Leisure Pool chlorine levels, between two to three milligrams per litre, as required by the BC Pool Regulation.

The city says they are troubled by the numerous reports of suspected chemical burns over the long weekend and will continue to monitor all of the parks for any issues.