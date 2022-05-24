FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John took to social media on Monday to respond to complaints of children receiving chemical burns over the weekend at the Rotary Spray Park.

According to the city, the park’s water comes from the city’s water supply, which is the same supply that comes out of the taps.

The city also says no chemicals are used when winterizing the spray park.

A water sample was collected and sent away for testing. Further updates will be provided once the city receives the results.

The park continues to run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Centennial Park.