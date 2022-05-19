VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C government announced changes to hunting regulations on Thursday that are set to impact Peace region hunters.

There are generally open seasons for moose hunting in the Peace region from August 15th to October 31st.

With the changes announced Thursday, the province is excluding August from the season for one year, and it will be restricted to limited-entry hunting in the Peace.

A full closure will also take place during the peak mating season from October 1st to 15th, 2022, according to a release. Areas around the Peace Moberly Tract and Moose Lake will also be closed.

The ministry of forests says that in Liard and Northeast Rockies areas, moose hunting will be permitted in remote regions and areas without roads and will not be restricted by limited entry hunting. This decision will be reviewed again next year.

The BC government partnered with First Nations to make changes to hunting regulations to support reconciliation, and improve wildlife stewardship and habitat conservation, including changes to the open season on moose, according to a release.

These changes happen every two years and affect the hunting of elk, moose, mountain sheep, bighorn sheep and mountain goats, says the ministry.

The changes came after engagement with the public, First Nations, the Guide Outfitters Association of British Columbia and the BC Wildfire Federation.

The ministry says these regulation changes in Northeast BC are a temporary measure and part of more in-depth actions to improve wildlife stewardship, uphold Treaty rights and enhance habitat conservation.

The provincial government, regional First Nations and affected stakeholders are going to continue to work together to develop a plan to improve shared understanding and management of the wildlife resources in a way that is consistent with the Together for Wildlife strategy.

For more information on the changes to hunting regulations, click here.