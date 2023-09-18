Northern Rockies adds picnic tables to Art Fraser Park

FORT NELSON, B.C. — The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality (NRRM) made an announcement on September 14th, letting the public know that another step forward in accessibility improvements at Art Fraser Park has been completed.
The addition of two new picnic tables follows the installation of a communication board at the popular park, often frequented by locals and tourists.
The NRRM has been investing in community wellness through their Parks and Trails Active Mobility Study and Park Improvement Projects, aiming to open more opportunities for inclusive participation in community spaces.
The communication board installation was completed on July 19th. The large board holds a display featuring symbols, pictures, and photos that the public can point to in assisting non-verbal communication.
