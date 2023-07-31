Northern Rockies installs accessible communication board

The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality (NRRM) has installed an accessible communication board at Art Fraser Park, intended to help residents and visitors with non-verbal communication. 
By News July 31, 2023 1 minute of reading
An accessible communications board has been installed at Art Fraser Park in Fort Nelson. (NRRM)

FORT NELSON, B.C. — The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality (NRRM) has installed an accessible communication board at Art Fraser Park, intended to help residents and visitors with non-verbal communication. 

The large board holds a display featuring symbols, pictures, and photos that the public can point to in assisting non-verbal communication. 

Completed on July 19, the board is part of the NRRM’s accessibility and inclusivity strategy. 

“The NRRM is working towards improved accessibility and inclusivity, and the installation of this tool is a great step towards supporting people with speech and language barriers,” wrote the municipality on their website. 

Future enhancements for functionality, quality, and safety are also proposed to enhance local recreation, notes the post. 

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Most Recent Stories

Login

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top