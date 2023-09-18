Jarnagin wins Club Mountain Bike Championships

Blizzard Bicycle Club cyclist Benaiah Jarnagin came in first place in the 28th annual Club Mountain Bike Championships at Beatton Park last Sunday. 
Fort St. John
Nine cyclists competed in the championships ( Blizzard Bicycle Club, Facebook )

The club had nine participants compete in the 11.5-kilometre race, where Jarnagin finished with a time of 44:23. 

Landis Dell took second place, clocking in at 45:06, and Ezra Jarnagin followed in third place thirty seconds later at 45:36.

Last Thursday, the club hit the pavement in Baldonnel for the last time trial of the season. 

Nigel Wray took first place at 23:04, followed by Calvin McCracken at 28:03 and Sam Keats at 32:20. 

Up next, the cyclists will meet Tuesday evening for an 8-kilometre MTB race before gathering at the Whiskey Jack Ski Lodge in Beatton Park for an awards night and potluck on Saturday. 

More information about races and upcoming events can be found on the Blizzard Bicycle Club website and Facebook page. 

Author

Recent graduate of BCIT’s Broadcast and Online Journalism program, born and raised in Vancouver, Jordan’s passion for broadcast and journalism began with her dream of becoming a hockey journalist and play-by-play commentator.

During her schooling, Jordan discovered a deep passion for reporting on Indigenous issues, culture and affairs. Jordan is also passionate about connecting with and listening to stories from people from different walks of life and cultural backgrounds.

Last Spring, Jordan completed her first season providing play-by-play for Trinity Western University Women’s Hockey and gameday hosting for BCHL Coquitlam Express.

Jordan enjoys radio anchoring, creating and editing video content, and hopes to one day pursue a career in investigative journalism as well as producing documentaries.

When Jordan isn’t looking for the next great story to tell, she enjoys taking pictures, riding her bike, collecting her favourite rock and roll albums on vinyl, and, of course, cheering on her beloved Canucks. More by Jordan Prentice.

