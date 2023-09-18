Jarnagin wins Club Mountain Bike Championships

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Blizzard Bicycle Club cyclist Benaiah Jarnagin came in first place in the 28th annual Club Mountain Bike Championships at Beatton Park last Sunday.
The club had nine participants compete in the 11.5-kilometre race, where Jarnagin finished with a time of 44:23.
Landis Dell took second place, clocking in at 45:06, and Ezra Jarnagin followed in third place thirty seconds later at 45:36.
Last Thursday, the club hit the pavement in Baldonnel for the last time trial of the season.
Nigel Wray took first place at 23:04, followed by Calvin McCracken at 28:03 and Sam Keats at 32:20.
Up next, the cyclists will meet Tuesday evening for an 8-kilometre MTB race before gathering at the Whiskey Jack Ski Lodge in Beatton Park for an awards night and potluck on Saturday.
More information about races and upcoming events can be found on the Blizzard Bicycle Club website and Facebook page.
