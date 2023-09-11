North Peace Fall Fair blindsided by PRRD, says society

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Fall Fair Society says they have concerns with recent publications issued from the Peace River Regional District, specifically, an RFP tendered for a feasibility study on Adeline Kelly Hall to upgrade the building for public occupancy.
A letter, authored by North Peace Fall Fair Director Lita Powell on August 22nd, 2023, and sent to the PRRD, outlines how they feel the regional district’s actions have undermined the society.
“With all due respect, the Fall Fair is an event that the Society has organized and delivered through no operational assistance from the PRRD,” writes Powell. “It is inflammatory that the PRRD claims ownership of an event which they have nothing to do with except own the property upon which it occurs.”
Powell goes on to ask the PRRD for an amendment to the RFP and a published retraction disclaiming ownership of the fall fair event.
“We also remind the PRRD that this property was originally the Society’s and was given to the PRRD gratuitously on the understanding that the PRRD would be financially responsible for the property,” added Powell.
The RFP was issued on August 11th, 2023, by the PRRD and closed on September 1st, 2023.
“The North Peace Fall Fair Grounds are owned by the Peace River Regional District and operated by agreement by the North Peace Fall Fair Society,” states the opening line of the RFP.
“Over a number of years, the Society has grown the facilities on the grounds to include a number of buildings and other structures to accommodate the fair and to commemorate the agricultural history of the North Peace,” further explains the RFP.
It’s not the first time that the North Peace Fall Fair Society and the PRRD have come into conflict with one another, with the PRRD previously deeming Adeline Kelly Hall unfit for public use in March 2022, sparking backlash from the society.
In October 2022, PRRD directors voted in favour of putting $25,000 towards bringing the building up to F2 (medium hazard industrial) standards, after previously condemning the building in June 2022.
The building was always intended as an assembly building – fairs, weddings, gatherings, and so on, with the society having originally applied for an A2 public assembly building permit.
Powell claims the recent RFP suggests the PRRD is not satisfied with the society’s management of the property, which she says has deteriorated due to a lack of financial support from the regional district. Advance notice of the RFP should have been given, added Powell.
“The publication of this RFP during the week preceding the Fall Fair blindsided and caused significant stress for the Society’s Board and volunteers,” writes Powell.
“The timing of the publication either shows incredible ignorance of the impact of the publication on the Fall Fair (which we can understand due to the lack of involvement of the PRRD in the event) or considerable bad faith,” Powell added.
PRRD directors are expected to address the letter at their September 14th, 2023 board meeting.
The society’s letter can be read in full below:
