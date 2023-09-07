100 Women Who Care returning for second time in 2023

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The 100 Women Who Care event is returning for the second time in 2023, with three new organizations presenting for a donation of over $10,000.
The event involves at least 100 people donating $100 each and deciding, as a group, which local organization will benefit from the event.
The Arts Council of Fort St. John, Community Bridge and Saplings Mental Health Services will present to at least 100 women on September 26th.
Since the group’s inception, they’ve never raised only $10,000 for an organization.
At the first event in 2017, North Peace Ride for the Disabled received $11,500.
In March 2023, the group raised a record-breaking $33,900 for Abbeyfield House of Fort St. John, which was used to upgrade bathrooms.
An additional benefit to the event is raising awareness of the organizations involved, even if they aren’t chosen to receive money.
Fort St. John’s 100 Women Who Care event will take place on September 26th at the Lido, starting at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.
This is the first time the event has partnered with the North Peace Community Foundation to sell tickets online and provide donation receipts immediately upon purchase.
More information can be found on the 100 Women Who Care Facebook page.
