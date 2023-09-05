Structure fire leads to explosion in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Nobody was injured after a structure fire Friday night caused a large explosion, according to the Dawson Creek Fire Department.
Deputy fire chief Mike Van Laerhoven said the department was at the scene of the fire at the 1300 block of 100th Street around midnight — five minutes after receiving a call for service.
“Since we were met with a fully involved structure fire, it just became fire control, making sure it didn’t spread,” Van Laerhoven said.
Shortly after they arrived, an explosion occurred, causing a couple of spot fires on nearby buildings that were quickly extinguished.
Due to the size and risk of the fire, the department had a full response, meaning all local firefighters were called in to fight the fire. The Pouce Coupe Fire Department was also called in to assist.
Van Laerhoven said the fire was fueled by natural gas, so they worked with Pacific Northern Gas to shut the line off.
“It was well knocked down long before that but not out until about 8:00 a.m.,” Van Laerhoven said.
Though the building was a total loss, there were no injuries.
“A quick response by the on-duty crews, as well as the firefighters who were off duty, prevented a situation that could have been much worse from getting much worse,” Van Laerhoven said.
“And good, strong work between us all of our partners, Pacific Northern Gas, BC Hydro, Pouce Coupe, BC Ambulance and the RCMP.”
Van Laerhoven said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
