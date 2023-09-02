Highway 77 closed due to forest fire

FORT NELSON, B.C. – A new forest fire that started late Friday has caused an evacuation alert and the closure of Highway 77.
As of Saturday morning the fire is only four hectares in size and crews and working the fire. The fire remains out of control at this time.
An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality at the Emergency Operations
Centre (EOC).
There is a wildfire located in the Highway 77 area approximately 56 km north of the Alaska Highway. Because
of the potential danger to life and health, the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality has issued an Evacuation
Alert as shown in yellow in the above map which is:
- A distance on Highway 77 approximately 8 kms south of the Fort Nelson River Bridge to a distance approximately 25 kms north of the bridge.
- An area bounded on the northwest side at 59 29.58’N,
- On the southwest side at 59 15.32’N, and
- To an eastern point of 122 15.44’W following the Fort Nelson River.
An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found
necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may
receive limited notice due to changing conditions.
For updates on the closure of Highway 77, visit www.drivebc.ca
Stay connected with local news
Make us your
home page