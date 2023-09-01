Site C employment numbers down in July

Site C employment numbers dipped in July as it continues to complete milestones in order to fill the reservoir being filled this fall.
Fort St. John
Construction work continues at Site C. (BC Hydro)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Site C employment numbers dipped in July as it continues to complete milestones in order to fill the reservoir being filled this fall.

The dam project had 5,986 people working for the site in July, compared to 6,069 in June, when it set a monthly workforce record. 

According to BC Hydro, 933 Site C workers in July were Peace region residents, accounting for 18 per cent of the workforce.

There were 3,038 B.C. primary residents working on the project, accounting for 59 per cent of the workforce.

Annual Trending at Site C. (BC Hydro)

The number of apprentices increased from 310 in June to 331 the following month.

The report also provides the number of Indigenous people who worked on Site C, adding that workers voluntarily self-declared their Indigenous status to the employer. There were 530 Indigenous workers in July.

BC Hydro said 594 women worked on the dam project in June.

Indigenous and women workforce up to July 2023. (BC Hydro)

Last year, in a quarterly report, BC Hydro said it could begin the process of filling the Site C reservoir as early as this fall.

The reservoir filling process will take four months at a varying rate of 0.3 to two metres per day. Once completed, the reservoir will be approximately three times wider than the Peace River.

The deepest parts of the reservoir will be approximately 52 metres near the dam, with shallower areas around Hudson’s Hope being 18 metres.

Author

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old but started her journey as a journalist about a year ago. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John, and she plays video games during the week and D&D on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

