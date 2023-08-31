CGL reaches 93.4% completion following productive summer

CHETWYND, B.C. — The Coastal GasLink (CGL) project is 93.4 per cent complete and 97 per cent of the pipeline is installed after a productive summer.
The CGL project has completed the pipeline installation in sections 1, 2, 4 and 6.
All major water crossings have also been completed, with the Morice River crossing accomplished using micro-tunnelling.
In CGL’s August construction update, the company says hydro testing — a type of test performed on pressure vessels to check for leaks — is 91 per cent complete.
As of July 30th, there were approximately 5,007 workers across the project route.
The pipeline will transport natural gas to the approved LNG Canada facility near Kitimat, according to CGL’s website.
