CGL reaches 93.4% completion following productive summer

The Coastal GasLink (CGL) project is 93.4 per cent complete and 97 per cent of the pipeline is installed after a productive summer.
By BC Stories, Chetwynd, News, Peace Region 1 minute of reading
A large construction area surrounded by trees
CGL Meter Station in Kitimat (CGL)

CHETWYND, B.C. — The Coastal GasLink (CGL) project is 93.4 per cent complete and 97 per cent of the pipeline is installed after a productive summer.

The CGL project has completed the pipeline installation in sections 1, 2, 4 and 6.

A map of the sections forming the project. (CGL)

All major water crossings have also been completed, with the Morice River crossing accomplished using micro-tunnelling.

In CGL’s August construction update, the company says hydro testing — a type of test performed on pressure vessels to check for leaks —  is 91 per cent complete.

As of July 30th, there were approximately 5,007 workers across the project route.

The pipeline will transport natural gas to the approved LNG Canada facility near Kitimat, according to CGL’s website.

Report a typo or an error

Read our guiding principles

Stay connected with local news

Make us your

home page

Download

our App

Join our

Newsletter

Get news

texted to you

Author

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old but started her journey as a journalist about a year ago. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John, and she plays video games during the week and D&D on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

Most Recent Stories

Login

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top