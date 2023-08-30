City of Dawson Creek provides update on summer capital projects

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The City of Dawson Creek posted an update on its summer capital projects to its website yesterday, which included the status of multiple playground, streetlight, road, and sewer main projects.
In the update, the city said the new multi-use outdoor courts in Kin Park opened to the public last week, and a grand opening ceremony is planned for September.
Staff have ordered playground equipment for both Kin Park and the Mile 0 playgrounds. Installation of the equipment is slated for October.
The city said the Memorial Arena Slab replacement project is currently in the design phase, adding that work will commence in spring 2024 after ice is removed from the arena at the end of the season.
Crews have finished installing streetlights on 14th Street from 102nd Avenue to Alaska Avenue, and lights will soon be connected and lit, according to the city.
The city stated all water, storm, and sewer main replacements and repairs have been completed on 95th Avenue from 13th Street to 17th Street, and streetlights are now currently being installed along 95th Avenue.
The area between 15th and 17th Street is ready for curb installation, but the section between 13th and 15th Street is in “various stages of gravel placement.” The city said the concrete curbs should be installed by mid-September.
Streetlights along 96th Avenue from 8th Street to 13th Street will soon be connected and lit, with the area scheduled to be re-paved in the 2024 paving season.
Crews also completed slope repair work under the 102 Avenue bridge.
A sanitary sewer replacement project along 106 Avenue from 6th Street to 8th Street kicked off on Monday. The city said the area will also receive water hydrant upgrades and a new 8th Street storm crossing.
According to the city, phase two of the Camarlo project is almost finished, with just a few repairs to driveways and retaining walls needing to be completed.
“All remaining streetlights were installed in Camarlo this year before the final phase of road work scheduled for the paving season of 2024,” the city’s update read.
The city said streetlights in the area will soon be connected and lit.
To learn more about capital projects in Dawson Creek, visit the city’s website.
