Bison Guy opening processing plant on ranch near Hudson’s Hope

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — Bison Guy, a ranch near Hudson’s Hope, is opening its new processing plant on Thursday to add to its sustainable agricultural operation.
The Weder family started the Bison Guy brand and made the decision to open its own processing plant during the pandemic when it was hard to obtain slots at slaughterhouses and the price of bison was low.
As part of this shift in operations, Bison Guy also started delivering meat directly to consumers throughout B.C.
“At Bison Guy, we believe that the key to sustainable agriculture lies in harmonizing our operations with the natural ecosystem,” said Christoph Weder, owner of Bison Guy.
“Our commitment to regenerative practices goes beyond traditional farming methods. By launching our new processing plant on the ranch, we are able to closely monitor every aspect of the production process and ensure that our animals lead healthy and happy lives.”
The company says they’re “revolutionizing the industry” by ensuring their bison and cattle are bred, reared, slaughtered and packaged within a three-mile radius.
Bison Guy’s mission is to prioritize environmental stewardship and produce high-quality, ethically raised meat products.
“By utilizing a localized approach to animal husbandry and processing, Bison Guy not only guarantees the highest standards of animal welfare but also significantly reduces the carbon footprint associated with transportation,” said a release.
The Weder family moved to Hudson’s Hope about ten years ago, starting with a beef cattle farm before expanding into bison.
For more information on Bison Guy’s regenerative approach or to order, visit the company’s website.
