Kamloops RCMP reclaim pick-up stolen from Chetwynd

The vehicle has since been put in a tow yard and retrieved by its legitimate owner.
By Chetwynd, News 1 minute of reading
Police in Kamloops found a truck earlier this month that had been stolen from Chetwynd. (Canva)

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Police in Kamloops found a pick-up truck earlier this month that had initially been stolen from Chetwynd.

On August 20th, at about 2:30 p.m., a Kamloops RCMP officer was patrolling the 800th block of Schubert Drive when he noticed a black spray-painted truck with nobody in it.

He ran the license plate on the truck and discovered the plate on the truck belonged to a different vehicle that had been stolen in Kamloops.

Police later determined the truck itself had been reported stolen from Chetwynd. The vehicle has since been put in a tow yard and retrieved by its legitimate owner.

Kamloops RCMP continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact the detachment at 250-828-3000.

Report a typo or an error

Read our guiding principles

Stay connected with local news

Make us your

home page

Download

our App

Join our

Newsletter

Get news

texted to you

Author

Spencer Hall is the investigative reporter at Energeticcity.ca. Holding a diploma from the British Columbia Institute of Technology’s Radio Arts & Entertainment program, he brings a unique blend of creativity and journalistic expertise to his work.

Hailing from the scenic landscapes of Northwest B.C., Spencer’s upbringing ignited his understanding of the essential role that local journalism and independent media play in fostering informed communities. His roots also sensitized him to the significance of reconciliation, motivating him to champion diverse voices and perspectives.

When he’s not delving into investigative work, you’ll find Spencer immersed in the worlds of literature and video games or taking his dog Teddy to the local dog park.

More by Spencer Hall

Most Recent Stories

Login

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top