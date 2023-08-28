Kamloops RCMP reclaim pick-up stolen from Chetwynd

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Police in Kamloops found a pick-up truck earlier this month that had initially been stolen from Chetwynd.
On August 20th, at about 2:30 p.m., a Kamloops RCMP officer was patrolling the 800th block of Schubert Drive when he noticed a black spray-painted truck with nobody in it.
He ran the license plate on the truck and discovered the plate on the truck belonged to a different vehicle that had been stolen in Kamloops.
Police later determined the truck itself had been reported stolen from Chetwynd. The vehicle has since been put in a tow yard and retrieved by its legitimate owner.
Kamloops RCMP continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact the detachment at 250-828-3000.
