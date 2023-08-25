UPDATE: BCCOS reminds Hudson’s Hope residents to “keep wildlife wild”

UPDATE: The story has been changed to feature more information from the BC Conservation Officer Service.
HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The BC Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) is reminding Hudson’s Hope residents to “keep wildlife wild” after three bears were put down near the community.
According to the BCCOS, the bears were put down to ensure the safety of the public after they became conditioned to the food available in Hudson’s Hope.
The government agency said preventing bear conflicts is a community effort. The BCCOS said that once bears are conditioned to non-natural foods and show a minimal fear of humans, they become a higher risk.
People can help minimize this risk by ensuring attractants are secured, barbecues are cleaned, and fruit is picked.
When people do not minimize attractants, it often leads to bears being put down to keep humans safe.
Under the BC Wildlife Act, failure to properly secure attractants is an offence, and violators may face fines.
The warning follows the two live bear traps recently set up in Hudson’s Hope.
For more tips, visit WildSafeBC’s website. Wildlife conflicts can be called into the BCCOS Report All Poachers and Polluters hotline at 1-877-952-7277.
Make Energeticcity.ca your home page and never miss a local news story.