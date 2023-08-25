PRRD increases contract with Tetra Tech by $50K for Bessborough Landfill investigation

The board increased the contract to $162,488.90 at its meeting on August 17th.
By News, Peace Region, Regional District 2 minutes of reading
The Peace River Regional District building in Dawson Creek. A large white
The Peace River Regional District increased its contract with Tetra Tech to allow the company to conduct a geotechnical investigation of soils below the proposed Bessborough Landfill. (Katherine Caddel, Energeticcity.ca )

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Peace River Regional District recently increased its contract with Tetra Tech to allow the company to conduct a geotechnical investigation of soils below the proposed Bessborough Landfill.

The original two-year contract—worth just over $112,488—was awarded to Tetra Tech on May 4th and requires the company to design and tender the landfill in 2023 and oversee construction in 2024. 

The board increased the contract to $162,488.90 at its meeting on August 17th. This increase puts the project about $21,240 over the $60,000 allocated in the 2023 budget. 

Still, the district said its current capital budget envelope for awarded contracts could handle the additional expense, with about $3,968 to spare.

According to a report from the district’s August 17th meeting, while Tetra Tech was compiling geotechnical background information for the landfill, it became aware the data available on the site didn’t meet the 2016 landfill criteria for municipal waste.

The report said to meet those requirements, a geotechnical investigation is needed to evaluate the soil under the proposed landfill.

In the report, Gerritt Lacey, solid waste services manager with the PRRD, said the cost of the investigation is $50,000, adding that it will supply the necessary soil information for both phases, 4A and 4B. Phase 4B is the construction phase and is anticipated to begin in about five years.

Lacey said if the soils don’t meet the 2016 criteria, clay will be brought to the site during the construction phase.

If the soils meet the criteria, they can be used to construct the landfill’s cell liner. 

According to B.C.’s Ministry of Environment, a landfill cell is a “portion of compacted municipal solid waste enclosed by cover after a designated period.”

In his report, Lacey said the investigation findings would be included in design and tender documents created this year for the cell’s construction, which is anticipated to begin in 2024.

Make Energeticcity.ca your home page and never miss a local news story.

 

Report a typo or an error

Read our guiding principles

Author

Spencer Hall is the investigative reporter at Energeticcity.ca. Holding a diploma from the British Columbia Institute of Technology’s Radio Arts & Entertainment program, he brings a unique blend of creativity and journalistic expertise to his work.

Hailing from the scenic landscapes of Northwest B.C., Spencer’s upbringing ignited his understanding of the essential role that local journalism and independent media play in fostering informed communities. His roots also sensitized him to the significance of reconciliation, motivating him to champion diverse voices and perspectives.

When he’s not delving into investigative work, you’ll find Spencer immersed in the worlds of literature and video games or taking his dog Teddy to the local dog park.

More by Spencer Hall

Most Recent Stories

Login

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top