Results of frantic 9-1-1 call in Dawson Creek leads to police reminder: don’t hang up on emergency dispatchers

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Dawson Creek RCMP are reminding the public not to hang up on 9-1-1 operators after officers responded with their weapons drawn to a frantic call from an adult regarding an extremely upset child on Monday afternoon.
Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, media relations with the RCMP, confirmed that officers in Dawson Creek responded to a 9-1-1 call where a caller was “frantically” asking for police assistance but hung up on the dispatcher before they could obtain crucial information about the situation.
Saunderson said when mounties attended the scene, they saw a broken window and weren’t sure if a break-and-enter was in progress and responded accordingly.
“With little to no information from the initial caller, police drew their service weapons as they investigated the event,” she said.
It turns out that the initiating incident for the call was a young child who was very upset, and the adult with the child seemed unable to handle the situation, Saunderson said.
The adult’s relation to the child was not specified.
“We wish to remind the public if you call 9-1-1, do not hang up on the dispatcher as there may be details they need for everyone’s safety,” Saunderson said.
She added that residents should remember that when answering the dispatcher’s questions, the police are already responding to the call.
Make Energeticcity.ca your home page and never miss a local news story.