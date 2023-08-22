PRRD awards $305K contract to Tetra Tech for Rose Prairie Water Station project

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) recently awarded a $305,000 contract to Tetra Tech Canada for the Rose Prairie Water Station project.
The new contract was awarded at the PRRD’s August 17th board meeting and states the company must develop a final construction design for the Rose Prairie bulk-fill water station.
The contract also stipulates Tetra Tech must help the district find a construction company to build the final design and oversee the project’s construction, which includes adding a packed tower aeration system, installing a granulated activated carbon filtration system, upgrading the well-house, and building a second building with the capacity for more water storage.
This new contract comes after a feasibility study—also completed by Tetra Tech—in 2021 was authorized by the district after the Rose Prairie Water Station after “explosive” gas levels were found in the treatment storage tanks just 24 hours before the station was scheduled to open to the public.
The two-part study identified multiple groundwater wells as alternative water sources, including a well located on the North Peace Fall Fairgrounds — something Karen Goodings, then director of Electoral Area B, was “absolutely opposed to” and deferred until the second part of the study was completed and shared with the district.
The second part of the study identified potential treatment options to remove the gas from the water.
After a public meeting held at the Rose Prairie Curling Club on March 31st, a survey was conducted to capture resident feedback on the future of the water station.
Of the 64 respondents, 61 per cent favoured upgrading the existing water station. 14 per cent wanted to close the station and have a feasibility study completed for the well at the North Peace Fall Fairgrounds, and 25 per cent wanted the PRRD to investigate partnerships with other commercial or industrial established water sources.
Out of all respondents, 78 per cent said they would use the station if it were upgraded to public health standards.
The district estimates the work will be completed by 2024.
